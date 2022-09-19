Wedmont Private Capital Has $399,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.7% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $354.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

