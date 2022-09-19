Cooper Financial Group Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $423.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.48 and its 200-day moving average is $430.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.