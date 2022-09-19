Cooper Financial Group Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
