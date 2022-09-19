Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $84.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

