CVA Family Office LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 103,404.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 675,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $126,201,000 after buying an additional 675,233 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $131.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.10. The stock has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

