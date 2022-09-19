Caliber Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,869,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,537,000 after buying an additional 158,869 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after buying an additional 1,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,383,000 after acquiring an additional 221,963 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $81.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

