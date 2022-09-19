Caliber Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,806,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,512,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 674,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 366,320 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 257,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,741,000 after purchasing an additional 148,793 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06.

