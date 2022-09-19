Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 2.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $110.78 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

