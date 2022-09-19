Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stake Raised by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after buying an additional 1,541,259 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,196,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,827,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after acquiring an additional 604,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85.

