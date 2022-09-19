Caliber Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,716 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after buying an additional 1,646,614 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.11 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24.

