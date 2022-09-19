Caliber Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,160 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

COWZ opened at $43.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26.

