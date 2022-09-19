SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BRO opened at $61.54 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.