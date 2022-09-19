SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,093 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $85.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

