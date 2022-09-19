SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $238,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 39,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS opened at $51.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.