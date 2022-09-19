SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 228,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 202,753 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $70.53 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,500. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

