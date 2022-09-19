SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 356,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 72,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $60.32 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

