SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 2,185 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SAP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,536,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SAP by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf decreased their target price on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $83.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $82.41 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

