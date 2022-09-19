Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cummins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Cummins by 14.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

CMI stock opened at $211.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.75. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

