iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Cut by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $238.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.