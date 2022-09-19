SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,397 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after buying an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

