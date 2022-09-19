SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,814,000 after purchasing an additional 186,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL Announces Dividend

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

