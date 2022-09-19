BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $233.98 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

