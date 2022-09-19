BTR Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $116.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

