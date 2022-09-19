BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $62.20 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

