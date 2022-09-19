BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,864,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 581,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,133,000 after buying an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BIO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $448.54 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $445.14 and a 1 year high of $804.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.56.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

