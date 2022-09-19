Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,151 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $88.87 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

