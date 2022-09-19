CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.