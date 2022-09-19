SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 9.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Roche Trading Down 0.6 %

About Roche

RHHBY opened at $42.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.