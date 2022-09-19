CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 730 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $71.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,456 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

