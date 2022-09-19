Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 19,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,716,000 after buying an additional 43,066 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.1 %

PWR stock opened at $137.42 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.97.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

