Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Kornit Digital worth $47,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,889,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 754.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653,143 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 466,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kornit Digital by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,182,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kornit Digital by 1,009.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 338,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 308,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Kornit Digital stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.