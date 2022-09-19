ArdCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $34,987.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00115730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00895808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin launched on August 19th, 2019. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArdCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is an innovative blockchain-based loyalty token that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fundArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

