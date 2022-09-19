Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.0120

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $225,129.84 and approximately $2,553.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Expanse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

