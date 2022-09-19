Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Hits $0.0580 on Major Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $415.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,672.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00060257 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010903 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00063742 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHROOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.