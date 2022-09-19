DAOventures (DVD) Market Cap Hits $128,525.83

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $128,525.83 and $256.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 27% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001141 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008285 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000927 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

