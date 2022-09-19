Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Cap of $23.53 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. Handshake has a market cap of $23.53 million and $101,490.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,710.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00154234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00273641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00739446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.00581678 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 529,230,257 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

