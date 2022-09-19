Head to Head Review: Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) and Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shapeways and Global Consumer Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways $33.62 million 1.10 $1.76 million ($0.60) -1.25 Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A

Shapeways has higher revenue and earnings than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Consumer Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shapeways and Global Consumer Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Shapeways presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 433.33%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of Shapeways shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Global Consumer Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Shapeways shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and Global Consumer Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways -26.66% -19.88% -17.76% Global Consumer Acquisition N/A -29.25% 1.87%

Summary

Shapeways beats Global Consumer Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shapeways

(Get Rating)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand. It provides additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling. It also offers selective laser sintering materials, which include nylon 12, thermoplastic polyurethane, nylon 11, nylon 6 mineral filled, and polypropylene; binder jetting materials consisting of stainless steel and sandstone; multi-jet fusion materials; stereolithography materials, such as accura 60, accura xtreme, and accura xtreme white 200; selective laser melting material, including aluminum; material jetting materials, such as fine detail plastic, multi-color polyjet, and high definition full color; and wax casting materials comprising copper, platinum, gold, silver, bronze, brass, rhodium plated brass, and gold plated brass. The company serves the medical, consumer, robotics, architecture, aerospace, gaming, drones, education, and jewelry industries. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

About Global Consumer Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.