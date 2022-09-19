Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 20,043 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 20,043 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.7% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $104.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

