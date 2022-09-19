Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $117.27 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

