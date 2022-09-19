iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after buying an additional 196,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after buying an additional 376,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,680,000 after buying an additional 142,937 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $122.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $174.45.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

