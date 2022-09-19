BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Price Performance

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $169.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.56. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

