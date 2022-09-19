BTR Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $70.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

