BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Eaton by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $138.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.81. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

Get Rating

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

