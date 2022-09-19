Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $239.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.81 and its 200-day moving average is $240.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

