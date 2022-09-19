SAM Advisors LLC Buys 10,240 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SAM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after buying an additional 113,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,917.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 268,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 263,575 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,591,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.50 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

