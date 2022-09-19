SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,954 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

