BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 1.4% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $165.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

