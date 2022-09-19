Wedmont Private Capital Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after acquiring an additional 370,258 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $176.71 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

