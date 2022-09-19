SAM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,577 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SAM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.1% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $142.60 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.71.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

