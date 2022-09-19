BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. American National Bank lifted its position in CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CSX by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

