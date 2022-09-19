SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for about 1.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 154.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,017,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 617,677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 322,434 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $10,580,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

